Marcia Lynn Birkhead Banks
Louisville - Age 74, of Louisville passed away July 1, 2020.
She was born June 19, 1946 in Louisville and daughter of the late Kenneth and Louise Birkhead.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, David Banks of 31 years; daughter, Sheryl Banks; brothers-in-law, William Banks, Jr., James Banks.
Marcia is survived by her sister, Sharon Kaye Chumbley (Gene) of FL; brother-in-law, Fred Banks (Linda); sisters-in-law, Bettie Banks, Alice Benner; cousins, Ann King, Linda Gillis (Ross), Kevin Dukes (Cyndi) all from FL.
Special thanks to nieces, Sarah Newcomb (Tom), Amy Fowler; many more nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, and cousins.
Service 12pm Sunday, July 5, at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Ln. with burial to follow at Cave Hill. Visitation 11-12 Sunday.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.