Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:30 AM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Hiseville Cemetery
Hiseville, Barren Co., KY
Marcus Lisle Shearer


1925 - 2020
Marcus Lisle Shearer

Louisville - Marcus Lisle Shearer, 94, of Louisville, died on January 18, 2020. He was born on August 1, 1925 in Winchester, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his wife of seventy years, Dorothy Victoria Terry Shearer, his parents, Marcus L. Shearer, Sr. and Frances Lipscomb Shearer, his sister, Evelyn S. Powell, and brother, Clarence W. (Rusty) Shearer. Mr. Shearer is survived by his three children, Michael (Anita) Shearer of Hiseville, KY; Judy (David) Blakeman of Lexington, KY; and Linda (Tom) Speed of Louisville, KY. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Savannah Speed of New Albany, IN; Jeanne Shearer (Austin Allen) of Beaufort, NC; Marc Speed of Austin, TX; Michael Blakeman and Will Blakeman of Lexington, KY; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Shearer was an active member of Bethany Baptist Church for over 40 years where he served as a deacon. At the time of his death he was a member of St. Matthews Baptist Church, also serving as a deacon.

Marcus was a veteran of World War II, serving in the 3rd Army Air Forces, 305th Fighter Squadron. He was a graduate of the University of Kentucky, and followed his beloved Wildcats as a long-time season ticket holder for both basketball and football. He also attended Kentucky Wesleyan College where he was a basketball letterman. Mr. Shearer retired from Overhead Door Company of Louisville in 1989.

After retirement Marc and Vic volunteered with the Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief team working weather related disasters for 13 years, and at the Kentucky Center for the Arts for 19 years. Marcus was a Kentucky Colonel, a member of the American Legion, and a member of The Society of Boonesborough. Marc and Vic traveled extensively in retirement, visiting all fifty states, eleven Canadian provinces, and over forty foreign countries on five continents.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm EST at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Funeral services will be at 10:30 am EST on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home. There will be a graveside service at the Hiseville Cemetery in Hiseville, Barren Co., KY at 2:00 pm CST the same day, with full military honors.

Memorial gifts may be made to Kentucky Wesleyan College or the Kentucky Talking Book Library.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
