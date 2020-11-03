Marcus Young
Louisville - Marcus Young was born November 2, 1940 in Warren County, Kentucky. He went to be with the Lord on October 19, 2020, while resting at home. He was an amazing, kind, thankful, loving, and spiritual man and continued to be until his last breath.
He graduated from Valley High School in 1958 and served in the United States Air Force from 1958-1962. He graduated from Draughon's Business College, where he met Judy, in 1963. He worked for C. Lee Cook from 1963-2005, where he retired as a Data Processing Manager. He was an active member at Pleasant Plains Baptist Church in South Carolina, and a member and a deacon at Parkland Baptist Church in Kentucky. He was a Gideon from 2006.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Young; daughters, Robin Bickel (Mike) and Kim Young; granddaughters, Shelby MacNaughton (Bobby) and Meagan Bickel; great-grandson, Jackson MacNaughton; his sister, Jonell Cooke; and lots of nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Belmer Young, Sr. and Eva Young Edgar; and siblings, Ernest Belmer Young, Jr., Bobby Neal Young, Billie Jean Young and Maurice Young.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 pm on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road). Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday from 1pm until time of service at the funeral home.www.subfuneralhome.com