Margaret A. Baker
Louisville - 76, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019.
She was a member of New Covenant Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Lee Baker; children, Robert Duke (Beverly), Michelle Crumbie (Jon) and Jeffrey Duke (Darlene); stepchildren, Nadine , Junior, Darlene and Angeline Baker; 13 grandchildren; siblings, John Jr., Erenst and Gordon Powell, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 9am -11am Saturday, August 31, 2019 at New Covenant Baptist Church, 1190 So. 40th St., with funeral service to follow at 11am, burial in Louisville Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 29, 2019