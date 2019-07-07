|
|
Margaret A. Carroll
Louisville - Carroll, Margaret A., 83, of Louisville, passed away July 3, 2019.
Margaret loved to crochet and enjoyed spending time reading and doing crossword puzzles.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow Wilson Carroll; daughter Jean Davis; parents, Marie and Charles Mudd; and siblings, Julian, Harold, Nolan, Charles Jr, Ruth and Mary Jean.
Margaret is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Carroll and Mary Lou Hornback (Charles); grandchildren, Emily Carroll, Bridget Bobzien, and Blair Robbin; and great grandchildren, Orin and Ash Bobzien.
Cremation was chosen. Owen Funeral Home, Dixie Highway entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 7, 2019