Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret A. Carroll

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret A. Carroll Obituary
Margaret A. Carroll

Louisville - Carroll, Margaret A., 83, of Louisville, passed away July 3, 2019.

Margaret loved to crochet and enjoyed spending time reading and doing crossword puzzles.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow Wilson Carroll; daughter Jean Davis; parents, Marie and Charles Mudd; and siblings, Julian, Harold, Nolan, Charles Jr, Ruth and Mary Jean.

Margaret is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Carroll and Mary Lou Hornback (Charles); grandchildren, Emily Carroll, Bridget Bobzien, and Blair Robbin; and great grandchildren, Orin and Ash Bobzien.

Cremation was chosen. Owen Funeral Home, Dixie Highway entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.