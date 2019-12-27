Services
Swarens Funeral Home Inc
1405 Highway 64 Nw
Ramsey, IN 47166
(812) 347-2417
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Margaret A. Ewbank


1934 - 2019
Margaret A. Ewbank Obituary
Margaret A. Ewbank

New Salisbury, IN - Margaret A. Ewbank, age 85, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019. Margaret was born June 17, 1934 at Milltown, Indiana to the late Claude and Bertha Haub Eddleman. She was a registered dietician retiring from the Kindred Corporation and was a former teacher at North Central High School, Ramsey, Indiana. She was a member of New Salisbury United Methodist Church and a former member of the American Dietician Association.

Also, preceding her in death were her husband, Thomas A. Ewbank, brothers, Harold & John Eddleman and sister, Betty Eddleman.

Surviving are a daughter, Alice M. Bishop (Michael) of Greenwood, IN; son, Edward L. Ewbank (Carol) of Cincinnati, OH; brother, Robert Eddleman (Patricia) of Indianapolis, IN; grandchildren, Curtis Ewbank, Lydia Hardman (James), Jonathan Brisby (Gwynn) and Andrew Bishop; great grandson, Evan Brisby.

Funeral 3 PM Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Swarens Funeral Home, 1405 Hwy 64 NW, Ramsey, IN with burial in Central Barren Cemetery. Visitation 12 to 3 PM Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Harrison County Community Foundation, 1523 Foundation Way NE, Corydon, IN 47112.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
