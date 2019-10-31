|
Margaret A. Wampler
Louisville - Margaret A. Wampler, 83, of Louisville passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1000 N. Beckley Station Rd., Louisville, KY 40245. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m., Monday, November 4th at Ratterman Funeral Home,12900 Shelbyville Rd., East Louisville.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to St. Patrick Catholic Church.
For full obituary, please see www.RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019