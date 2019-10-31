Services
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
1000 N. Beckley Station Rd.
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Wampler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret A. Wampler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret A. Wampler Obituary
Margaret A. Wampler

Louisville - Margaret A. Wampler, 83, of Louisville passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1000 N. Beckley Station Rd., Louisville, KY 40245. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m., Monday, November 4th at Ratterman Funeral Home,12900 Shelbyville Rd., East Louisville.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to St. Patrick Catholic Church.

For full obituary, please see www.RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -