Margaret Aline Young
Louisville - 90, passed away on February 7, 2019. She is survived by her children Jeanette Abernathy, Lawrence Young (Babette), Elaine Ivory (Michael), Robert Young (Eunice), William Young (Rochelle), Renee' Charles (Jeff), and Peggy Young; and a host of grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Funeral will be 1 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at her church, Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, 2224 W. Chestnut St. with interment in Green Meadows Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the church. Professional services by Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home, 951 S. Preston Street, www.economywithdignity.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 20, 2019