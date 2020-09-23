Margaret (Peggy) Ann LehockyLouisville - 70, passed away on September 22, 2020 after an heroic battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on March 28, 1950 in Buffalo, New York and settled in Louisville after graduating from Bellarmine University in 1973She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Jeanne Schamann and her brother, Daniel Schamann.She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Dr Ronald Lehocky, MD, her siblings Charlie Schamann (Karen) and MaryEllen Weeks (Bill), her three children,Jennifer Joy Coovert (Brad), Megan Maureen Nachazel (Jason), Daniel Patrick Lehocky, and six grandchildren, Pamela and Jessica Coovert, Avery and Graham Nachazel, Ronan and Ryleigh Lehocky.Peggy will remembered for her enjoyment of cooking and the exploration of nature, her unassuming service to friends and community without a need for recognition as well as her love and encouraging devotion to her family as a partner, wife, mother and grandmother.Special thanks goes to Dr Michael Kommor and his team at the CBC Group and the angels in the palliative care unit at Baptist Hospital.Expressions of condolences may be made to The Kids Center for Pediatric Therapies ( 982 Eastern Parkway 40207) or the Olhmstead Conservancy (1299 Trevillian Way 40213).Services will include a visitation at the Highlands Funeral Home on Friday from 4-8 and on Saturday at 10 with a memorial service at 11.