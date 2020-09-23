1/1
Margaret Ann (Peggy) Lehocky
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret (Peggy) Ann Lehocky

Louisville - 70, passed away on September 22, 2020 after an heroic battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on March 28, 1950 in Buffalo, New York and settled in Louisville after graduating from Bellarmine University in 1973

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Jeanne Schamann and her brother, Daniel Schamann.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Dr Ronald Lehocky, MD, her siblings Charlie Schamann (Karen) and MaryEllen Weeks (Bill), her three children,Jennifer Joy Coovert (Brad), Megan Maureen Nachazel (Jason), Daniel Patrick Lehocky, and six grandchildren, Pamela and Jessica Coovert, Avery and Graham Nachazel, Ronan and Ryleigh Lehocky.

Peggy will remembered for her enjoyment of cooking and the exploration of nature, her unassuming service to friends and community without a need for recognition as well as her love and encouraging devotion to her family as a partner, wife, mother and grandmother.

Special thanks goes to Dr Michael Kommor and his team at the CBC Group and the angels in the palliative care unit at Baptist Hospital.

Expressions of condolences may be made to The Kids Center for Pediatric Therapies ( 982 Eastern Parkway 40207) or the Olhmstead Conservancy (1299 Trevillian Way 40213).

Services will include a visitation at the Highlands Funeral Home on Friday from 4-8 and on Saturday at 10 with a memorial service at 11.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Visitation
10:00 AM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved