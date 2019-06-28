Services
Maraman Billings Funeral Home
605 South Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 543-6881
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Maraman Billings Funeral Home
605 South Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ann Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Ann Moore Obituary
Margaret Ann Moore

Shepherdsville - 84 passed away at Sunrise Manor in Hodgenville, KY Wednesday, June 26, 2019 with her family by her side.

She was a Baptist by faith. A retired lunchroom lady at Bullitt Central High School and was formally elected city council member in Shepherdsville.

She was preceded in death by her husband Frank Moore; her parents Loranza "Pete" and Mary Robison; along with her siblings Dolly Perkins, Coleman Robison, Commie Robison, William Lewis Robison.

Margaret is survived by her children Patricia Taylor (Doug) of Shepherdsville, Wayne Moore (Jenny) of Elizabethtown, Ronnie Moore (Tammie) of Shepherdsville, Kimberly Dierson (Rick) of Shepherdsville and Steve Moore (Dana) of Taylorsville; her brother George Robison (Barb) of Clermont; along with 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Maraman Billings Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Veatch officiating. Burial to follow at Vine Hill Cemetery.

Visitations will be Friday from 1-8 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. until time of service.

Online condolences may be made at maramanbillings.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maraman Billings Funeral Home
Download Now