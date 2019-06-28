Margaret Ann Moore



Shepherdsville - 84 passed away at Sunrise Manor in Hodgenville, KY Wednesday, June 26, 2019 with her family by her side.



She was a Baptist by faith. A retired lunchroom lady at Bullitt Central High School and was formally elected city council member in Shepherdsville.



She was preceded in death by her husband Frank Moore; her parents Loranza "Pete" and Mary Robison; along with her siblings Dolly Perkins, Coleman Robison, Commie Robison, William Lewis Robison.



Margaret is survived by her children Patricia Taylor (Doug) of Shepherdsville, Wayne Moore (Jenny) of Elizabethtown, Ronnie Moore (Tammie) of Shepherdsville, Kimberly Dierson (Rick) of Shepherdsville and Steve Moore (Dana) of Taylorsville; her brother George Robison (Barb) of Clermont; along with 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.



Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Maraman Billings Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Veatch officiating. Burial to follow at Vine Hill Cemetery.



Visitations will be Friday from 1-8 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. until time of service.



Online condolences may be made at maramanbillings.com Published in The Courier-Journal on June 28, 2019