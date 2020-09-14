Margaret Ann Shea
Jeffersonville - A memorial service for Margaret Ann Shea, 73, of Jeffersonville, IN, will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Wall Street United Methodist Church, 240 Wall Street, Jeffersonville, IN. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 PM on Friday at the church. Due to COVID-19, social distancing protocols will be followed and masks are required for entry. Livestreaming of the services will be available.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Byron F. Laird and Carolyn McCrary Laird Rinkel Engdahl; and uncle, Robert McCrary.
She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Phillip W. Shea; daughter, Ann (Shea) Strahle and husband, Shawn, of Chatham, IL; and two grandsons, Phillip and Benjamin.
Margaret was born on December 25, 1946 in Jeffersonville, IN, and was a Graduate of Jeffersonville High School Class of 1964. She then attended Indiana University Bloomington and received a Bachelor's of Science in 1968 and a Masters of Education in 1972. She earned her Doctorate in Education from Indiana University in 1992.
Margaret taught Social Studies in the Monroe County Schools from 1969-1973. She was a History Teacher and Gifted and Talented Coordinator at Jeffersonville High School from 1976-1992. She was the Director of Student and Administrative Services at Greater Clark County Schools from 1992-2006. Upon retirement, she was an Adjunct Faculty Member at Indiana University Southeast and Ivy Tech Community College.
She was a lifelong member of Wall Street United Methodist Church and was active in the choir, served on the administrative board, and was a member of the Evening Light Women's Circle. She loved her Wall Street community and loved to donate her time to help its growth and foster its future. Margaret was also on the district and state Board of Ordained Ministry for the Indiana United Methodist Church.
In the community, Margaret served on the board and as chair of the Jeffersonville Township Library. She also was on the organizational committee for the Jeffersonville Dr. Martin Luther King Day activities. She was the President of the Tri-Kappa Sorority in Jeffersonville and also a state province officer for Tri-Kappa.
During her undergraduate time at Indiana University, she was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha Fraternity. This experience was extremely important to her, and later in life she became a member of the Housing Corporation for the Chapter at Indiana University, eventually becoming chair.
Memorial contributions can be made to Wall Street United Methodist Church. Envelopes will be available at the services.
for online condolences.