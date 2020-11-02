Margaret Baugh



Louisville - Margaret Baugh, 94, died Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Essex Nursing Home in Louisville.



She was born in Kentucky on June 4, 1926, a daughter of the late Jacob and Mary Ferguson Lowry.



She was preceded in death by her husband Wilford "Shorty" Baugh and a son, Joseph (Christina) Baugh. She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church.



Margaret is survived by three children - Michael (Susan) Baugh, Marianne (Robert) Clark and Therese (Troy) Lentz, four grandchildren - Jennifer (Clint) Land, Andrew Clark, Nathaniel (Sallie) Parks, and Erinn (Christopher) Justice, five great-grandchildren -Christopher Clark Noll, Nathan Justice, Cadence Justice, Celia Parks, and Wesley Parks.



There will be a memorial after the ban against crowds is lifted because of the Coronavirus (COVID19) pandemic.









