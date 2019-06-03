|
Margaret Berry
Brandenburg - Margaret Louise Higbee Berry, age 93, of Guston, KY passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, June 1, 2019 at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville, KY.
Margaret was born September 17, 1925 in Garnettsville, KY to the late Asa Coger Poole and Tella Mae Poole.
Her husband, James Roy Berry, Sr.; Sister, Thelma Higbee Curl; brother, Chester Higbee and daughter-in-law, Carolyn Berry preceded her in death.
She is survived by: 2 daughters, Patsy B. (Jim) Thompson of Battletown, KY and Carol Ann (Bill) Rudd of Guston, KY; 2 sons, James R. (Angela) Berry, Jr. of Grand Prairie, TX and Donald Lee (Charlotte) Berry of Inman, SC; 10 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and 6 step-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11 A.M. EDT from the Chapel of Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home with burial to follow in New Highland Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Monday, June 3 from 4-8 P.M. EDT and Tuesday after 9 A.M. EDT at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 3, 2019