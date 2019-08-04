Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lampkins Chapel CME Church
2738 Algonquin Pkwy
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Lampkins Chapel CME Church
2738 Algonquin Pkwy
Margaret Bland Walker


1935 - 2019
Margaret Bland Walker Obituary
Margaret Bland Walker

Louisville - 84, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

She was a member of Lampkins Chapel CME Church, Alumni of University of Louisville and a retired teacher with JCPS.

Mrs. Walker was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Walker Sr. and a daughter Donna R. Walker Simmons.

She is survived by her children, Denise Walker Robinson, Robert L. Walker Jr.(Dale), Ronald L. Walker and Reginald L. Walker (Petra); 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation: 10am-12pm Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Lampkins Chapel CME Church, 2738 Algonquin Pkwy, with funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Cave Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
