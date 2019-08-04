|
Margaret Bland Walker
Louisville - 84, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
She was a member of Lampkins Chapel CME Church, Alumni of University of Louisville and a retired teacher with JCPS.
Mrs. Walker was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Walker Sr. and a daughter Donna R. Walker Simmons.
She is survived by her children, Denise Walker Robinson, Robert L. Walker Jr.(Dale), Ronald L. Walker and Reginald L. Walker (Petra); 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation: 10am-12pm Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Lampkins Chapel CME Church, 2738 Algonquin Pkwy, with funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Cave Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019