Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Cave Hill Cemetery
701 Baxter Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Connors
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Borders Connors


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Borders Connors Obituary
Margaret Borders Connors

Louisville - Margaret Borders Connors, 87, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at her home.

Born in Louisville on August 27, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Francis Gail and Mabel Blackaby Borders. Margaret was a graduate of the former Louisville Girls High School.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert G. Borders, Sr.

Survivors include her husband, Kenneth L. Connors; three children, Karen L. Hutchison (David), David L. Connors (Martha) and James L. Connors; sister Pauline Bryan and a brother Albert Borders. Nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren with three on the way.

Graveside services will be held Friday, July 19th at Cave Hill Cemetery at 12 Noon, located at 701 Baxter Avenue. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Online condolences may be left at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now