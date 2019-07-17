|
Margaret Borders Connors
Louisville - Margaret Borders Connors, 87, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at her home.
Born in Louisville on August 27, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Francis Gail and Mabel Blackaby Borders. Margaret was a graduate of the former Louisville Girls High School.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert G. Borders, Sr.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth L. Connors; three children, Karen L. Hutchison (David), David L. Connors (Martha) and James L. Connors; sister Pauline Bryan and a brother Albert Borders. Nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren with three on the way.
Graveside services will be held Friday, July 19th at Cave Hill Cemetery at 12 Noon, located at 701 Baxter Avenue. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Online condolences may be left at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 17, 2019