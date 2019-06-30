Services
Margaret Braun Obituary
Margaret Braun

Shepherdsville - Mrs. Margaret Lynn (Tinnell) Braun, age 72, of Shepherdsville returned to her Heavenly Father on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Mrs. Braun was born in Louisville on December 8, 1946 to the late Jerry Bennie and Louise (Waters) Tinnell. Among those that preceded her in death are her parents; grandson, Jaden Derek; and special fur baby, Rowdy "Bubby". She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Michael Braun; daughters, Rhonnetta Richard (Pat), Sammie Walker, Chasity Burke; grandchildren, Patrissa, Stevee, Jordan, Dallon and Aiden; great grandchildren, Brayden and Aubree; baby sister, Tammy Lawson (Herschel); nieces, Courtney, Cierra and Aundrea, and nephew, Aaron. The family has chosen cremation. Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) are handling the arrangements.

www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 30, 2019
