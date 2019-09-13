|
|
Margaret Brenner
Louisville - Margaret Brenner, 81, of Louisville, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Margaret was born in Scotland, where she and her family immigrated from to the United States in the 1940's. She met her husband, George, in Chicago and together they shared their passion of traveling the world and experiencing different sights, sounds and foods.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary McLay.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 61 years, George Brenner.
Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019