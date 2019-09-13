Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Brenner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Brenner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Brenner Obituary
Margaret Brenner

Louisville - Margaret Brenner, 81, of Louisville, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

Margaret was born in Scotland, where she and her family immigrated from to the United States in the 1940's. She met her husband, George, in Chicago and together they shared their passion of traveling the world and experiencing different sights, sounds and foods.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary McLay.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 61 years, George Brenner.

Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now