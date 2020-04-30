|
Margaret C. Martel
New Albany - MARTEL, MARGARET C. (Jones) 107, died Thursday, Apr 30, 2020 at Diversicare of Providence Nursing Home. Margaret was born August 26, 1912, to Dave and Hazel (Quirk) Jones, at their home on Jones Lane, Floyds Knobs, Indiana. Soon thereafter Margaret was taken by horse and carriage to Holy Trinity Church for Christening.
Margaret attended Holy Trinity Elementary, New Albany High School, and a graduate of Saint Anthony's School of Nursing in Louisville in 1934. As a Registered Nurse she worked at The Naval Hospital - San Diego and St. Edwards Hospital - New Albany, and private nursing. She was a member of Saint Mary's Catholic Church (previously Holy Trinity), and was active in the Altar Society & Legion of Mary. Was a member of the Phi Beta Psi Sorority and Theta Upsilon Chapter in Clarksville, Indiana. Margaret was a frequent visitor to area nursing homes spreading her faith and love. Margaret and Pete Martel were owners of Martel Printing Co & Greeting Cards, and later Try-City Printing Co, both in New Albany.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward "Pete" Martel; a son David Martel; and son-in-law Thomas Habermel.
Margaret is survived by her children, Thomas Martel (Linna), and Merrily Habermel; grandchildren, Holly Morris (Dan), Kent Habermel (Gina), Brian Habermel (Jeniffer), Brad Martel (Diana), Tim Martel and Noel Dawson (Mike); great-grandchildren, Zachary, Aaron & Maggie Martel, Corey Habermel, Cassandra & Maggie Morris, Kyle & Molly Habermel; Clara Sue, Annie Rae & Sadie Mae Dawson; great-great-grandchild, Wyatt Habermel.
Due to the Corona Virus Pandemic, Margaret's funeral will be private on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 East Spring Street and burial at Holy Trinity Cemetery, New Albany. You are invited to reach out to the family by posting memories and condolences at Kraft Funeral Home website, www.kraftfuneralservice.net.
Expressions of sympathy in Margaret's memory may be made to American Diabetes Association or St Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany, Indiana.
A special thanks to the staff of Westminster Village and Diversicare of Providence Retirement Home for the many years of loving care.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020