Margaret Caroline WilcherLouisville - Margaret Caroline Wilcher, 95, died on May 17. She was born on September 15, 1924 in Monterrey, California to Jesse and Caroline Davis.While serving as a WAVE in the US Navy during WWII, she met and married her loving husband of 73 years, Lee Wilcher, who was also serving in the US Navy.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by daughter, Elizabeth Ann, her brother, James Davis and her sister, Virginia Lind.Margaret is survived by her husband and daughters, Chris Wilbert and Susan Epperson (Gary). She also leaves to cherish her memory her grandchildren and great grandchildren, Brian Epperson and his son, Jack, Mark Epperson (Susan) and their children, Ethan and Emory, Michele Jasne (Adam) and their children, Sophia and Lillian.After her retirement from General Electric, Margaret, who was an avid reader, loved her years of volunteering at the Jeffersontown Public Library and being a member of Friends of the Library.Her family wishes to thank everyone at Glen Ridge Health Campus for the wonderful care given to Margaret.A family memorial will be held at a later date.Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Dare To Care Food Bank.