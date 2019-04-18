Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pleasant View Baptist Church
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Pleasant View Baptist Church
2600 Virginia Avenue
Margaret Cochran Obituary
Margaret Cochran

Louisville - 87, passed away April 16, 2019.

She is survived by her children: Laverne Robertson, Sheila Richardson, Debra Smith (Woodrow), James Sistrunk and Arthur Hayes (Carla). 10 Grandchildren and a host of Great-Grandchildren.

Funeral 12 Noon Saturday at Pleasant View Baptist Church, 2600 Virginia Avenue. Visitation 10-12 p.m. Saturday at the church. Burial in Green Meadows Cemetery. G.C. Williams Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 18, 2019
