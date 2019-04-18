|
|
Margaret Cochran
Louisville - 87, passed away April 16, 2019.
She is survived by her children: Laverne Robertson, Sheila Richardson, Debra Smith (Woodrow), James Sistrunk and Arthur Hayes (Carla). 10 Grandchildren and a host of Great-Grandchildren.
Funeral 12 Noon Saturday at Pleasant View Baptist Church, 2600 Virginia Avenue. Visitation 10-12 p.m. Saturday at the church. Burial in Green Meadows Cemetery. G.C. Williams Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 18, 2019