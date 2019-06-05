Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Doerr Troxell Miller


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Margaret Doerr Troxell Miller Obituary
Margaret Doerr Troxell Miller

Shelbyville - Margaret Doerr Troxell Miller, age 96 of Shelbyville, passed away on May 10, 2019. She was born September 3, 1922 to the late Thomas K. Doerr, Sr. and Lillian Doerr Cassman. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Virginia Mathis; and her brother, Thomas K. Doerr, Jr.

Margaret is survived by her daughter, Lillian Contois (Paul); grandchildren, Guy A Wathen, Jr. and Bradley T. Wathen (Erin); step-grandchildren, Damien Contois (Heather) and Dane Contois; she was "Great" to Cecilia Rose and Genevieve Contois and chosen grandchild, Karen Doyle; her sister, Leona Brinley; and a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 1 pm to 3 pm on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY (in Middletown) followed by a celebration of Margaret's life at 3pm.

Memorials may be made to The Arrow Fund. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Download Now