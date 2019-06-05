|
|
Margaret Doerr Troxell Miller
Shelbyville - Margaret Doerr Troxell Miller, age 96 of Shelbyville, passed away on May 10, 2019. She was born September 3, 1922 to the late Thomas K. Doerr, Sr. and Lillian Doerr Cassman. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Virginia Mathis; and her brother, Thomas K. Doerr, Jr.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Lillian Contois (Paul); grandchildren, Guy A Wathen, Jr. and Bradley T. Wathen (Erin); step-grandchildren, Damien Contois (Heather) and Dane Contois; she was "Great" to Cecilia Rose and Genevieve Contois and chosen grandchild, Karen Doyle; her sister, Leona Brinley; and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation will be 1 pm to 3 pm on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY (in Middletown) followed by a celebration of Margaret's life at 3pm.
Memorials may be made to The Arrow Fund. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 5, 2019