Services
Houghlin Funeral Home
119 Fairfield Hill Rd
Bloomfield, KY 40008
(502) 252-8321
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Fairfield, KY

Resources
Louisville - 94, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 in Baptist Health in Louisville. She was born January 21, 1925 in Louisville to the late Sylvester and Bertha Stapp Beierle. Mrs. Elam was a homemaker, former bookkeeper for Belknap Hardware and was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She was a wonderful mother, a devout catholic and loved fishing at Lake Cumberland. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver Elam and a son, Steve Mays. She is survived by her daughter, Gigi Harris of Lakeworth, FL., 3 sons, Mark (Debbie) Mays of Bloomfield, James O. (Trina) Elam of Jeffersonville, IN., George C. Mays Jr. of Chicago, IL., her sister, Elaine Sullivan of Louisville, her brother, Jack Beierle of Jeffersonville, IN., as well as 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A Mass will be celebrated Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Michael Catholic Church in Fairfield. Fr. Johnny Johnson will celebrate. Visitation will be at the church at the time of the Mass. Cremation will follow the services. The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 19, 2019
