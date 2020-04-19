|
|
Margaret E. (Lamb) Atchley
Floyds Knobs - Margaret Elma (Lamb) Atchley, 85, of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, a dear mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, entered her last and Heavenly home and was carried gently into Jesus' arms on April 16, 2020. Her family celebrates her overwhelming joy as she is now reunited with her husband, Jess, and their daughter, Jessica. Margaret was a member of Chapel Hill Christian Church, a charter member of the Southern Indiana Genealogical Society; member of the First Families of Floyd County; and a member of the Eastern Star. She was a volunteer at the New Albany Public Library for 15+ years in the Genealogy Room and for the Fairview Cemetery in New Albany.
She was born on February 27, 1935 in Roosevelt County, New Mexico to the late Kenneth and Bertha (Smith) Lamb. Along with her parents, husband, and daughter, she is preceded in death by her 6 brothers and 4 sisters.
Margaret is survived by her loving children, Ina "Nonie" (Stuart) Anderson-Voyles, Cynthia (Allen) Wells-McKendree, Delrita Lewis, Kevin (Jetta) Atchley, Tonja Gibson, and Christi Henderson; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren, with 1 on the way; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Lois Lamb.
Cremation was chosen according to Margaret's wishes. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date by her family.
The family requests that contributions in Margaret's memory be made to Chapel Hill Christian Church or the WHAS Crusade for Children.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2020