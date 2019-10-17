|
Margaret E. "PEGGY" Carroll
Louisville - Margaret E. "PEGGY" Carroll, 70 passed peacefully at her home surrounded by her daughters on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.
She was a former employee of Frito Lay and a member of American Legion Post 229.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Carroll, brother Mickey Devore, son Scott Wood and her beloved pugs.
Survivors include three daughters Shannon Smithson, Tonya Peyton (Chris), Fonda Hayes, and son Jimmy Eaton Jr., 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Funeral service 12 Noon Saturday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with cremation to follow.Visitation 3 to 8 PM Friday and after 10 AM Saturday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019