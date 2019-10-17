Services
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
(502) 368-3396
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
Margaret E. "Peggy" Carroll

Margaret E. "Peggy" Carroll Obituary
Margaret E. "PEGGY" Carroll

Louisville - Margaret E. "PEGGY" Carroll, 70 passed peacefully at her home surrounded by her daughters on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.

She was a former employee of Frito Lay and a member of American Legion Post 229.

Peggy was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Carroll, brother Mickey Devore, son Scott Wood and her beloved pugs.

Survivors include three daughters Shannon Smithson, Tonya Peyton (Chris), Fonda Hayes, and son Jimmy Eaton Jr., 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Funeral service 12 Noon Saturday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with cremation to follow.Visitation 3 to 8 PM Friday and after 10 AM Saturday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
