Margaret E. Hochleutner
Louisville - Margaret Elizabeth Hochleutner , 90, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. Margaret was a former member of Our Lady of Consolation and a current member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. She was also a member of the German American Edelweiss Club. Margaret was an avid gardener and she enjoyed entertaining her family and friends in her home. Margaret migrated to the United States in 1955 seeking the American Dream, she proudly earned her citizenship in 1960.
She was born on October 29, 1928 in Zedlitz, Germany to Heinrich and Martha (Schweirz) Vogtmann. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 37 years, William F. Hochleutner; sister, Leni Maske and brother, Georg Vogtmann.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Carol O'Brien, daughter, Carmen Upman, son, William F (Jamie) Hochleutner, Jr., sister, Elizabeth Duncan, sister, Gertrud Mitzdorf; grandchildren: Jody O'Brien, Nicole Green, Danielle Green, Terri Lee Vaughn, Scott Upman, Justin Upman, Hannah Hochleutner, Erin Hochleutner, and Will Hochleutner and 7 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Her Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Bethany Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the in memory of Margaret.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019