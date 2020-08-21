Margaret E. Meyer Gilezan
Louisville - Margaret E. Meyer Gilezan, 102, entered Eternal Life Thursday, August 20, 2020.
She was born in Louisville to the late Oscar Adolph and Fredia Meyer. She was a woman known for her youthful outlook on life, the loving surrogate mother who never met a stranger, and boosting the spirits for those around her. She will be loving remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Gilezan.
Survivors include her daughters, Joan M. Gilezan and Mary M. Gilmore (William); 6 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Ratterman and Sons.
Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com