Margaret E. Meyer Gilezan
Margaret E. Meyer Gilezan

Louisville - Margaret E. Meyer Gilezan, 102, entered Eternal Life Thursday, August 20, 2020.

She was born in Louisville to the late Oscar Adolph and Fredia Meyer. She was a woman known for her youthful outlook on life, the loving surrogate mother who never met a stranger, and boosting the spirits for those around her. She will be loving remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Gilezan.

Survivors include her daughters, Joan M. Gilezan and Mary M. Gilmore (William); 6 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Ratterman and Sons.

Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
AUG
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
