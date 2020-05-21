Margaret Elizabeth (Singery) Dyer
1943 - 2020
Margaret Elizabeth (Singery) Dyer

New Albany - Margaret Elizabeth Dyer, 77, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The daughter of the late Elizabeth and Albert Singery, Jr., Maggie was born January 4, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan. She retired from Cummins Cumberland in Louisville, Kentucky and was a member of St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church in New Albany. Maggie enjoyed sewing, quilting, and was a fantastic cook. Her family, however, brought her the most joy.

Survivors include her daughters, Christy Dyer and Kathy Webber (Bob); grandchildren, Ben, Sarah, and Emily; and sister, Billie Jordan.

Visitation will be from 10 am ~ 11 am Tuesday at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 E. Spring Street, New Albany. Her Funeral Service will be celebrated at 11 am Tuesday in the funeral home chapel and will be streamed live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/KraftFuneral. Private burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society.

You may reach out to the family by posting memories and condolences at www.kraftfuneralservice.net.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Kraft Funeral Service
MAY
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Kraft Funeral Service
