Margaret Elizabeth Henry
Louisville - Margaret Elizabeth Henry, age 101 of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born on March 26, 1919 in McKenzie, Tennessee to the late Samuel and Audrey Haynes. Margaret was a woman of faith, hope and charity. She was soft-spoken but strong in spirit, hardworking and loved by all who knew her. Margaret was a member of Melbourne Heights Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Walter L. Henry; son-in-law, George S. Rivoli and four siblings.
Margaret is survived by her loving children, Samuel Lewis Henry, M.D., Sharron Gay Rivoli and Pamela Belle Henry; grandchildren, Shannon Presgrove, Chad Meadors and Lauren Rivoli; great-granddaughter, Paige Elizabeth Presgrove. She is also survived by her sister, Ann Phelps; and a host of relatives and friends.
Local services will be private. A graveside ceremony will be held 2 pm Central Time / 3 pm Eastern Time, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Tumbling Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Gleason, Tennessee.
The family requests that contributions in Margaret's memory be made to Billy Graham Ministries (www.billygraham.org). To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2020.