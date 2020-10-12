Margaret Frances Brumleve (Heck)Margaret Frances Brumleve (Heck), 94, of Louisville, KY, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL.Known by family and friends as Peggy, she was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was an enthusiastic volunteer with her church and various organizations, as well as an avid artist and seamstress.She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank W. Brumleve and daughter, Jeannie Brumleve. She is survived by a son, William Brumleve (Patricia), and daughters Carol Neece (Jimmy) and Margaret England (Jim). She is also survived by a sister, Clarice Poynter, as well as 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.Funeral services will be 11am Friday, October 16, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-11am at Highlands prior to the service.In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests expressions of sympathy be made to Community Hospice of NE Florida.