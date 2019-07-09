Margaret H. "Peggy" Byrne



Louisville - BYRNE, Margaret H. "Peggy", 68, passed away Sunday, July 7 at Norton Women and Children's Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She is preceded in death by her parents Louis J., Sr. and Anne S. Heimbrock. She is survived by her husband, James A., daughters Allison Cissell (Scott) and Mary Fowler (Matthew), and grandsons Boston and James. She is also survived by her sister Molly, brothers Lou and Ed, their spouses, and many nieces and nephews.



Peggy was a life-long resident of Louisville and an alum of Mercy Academy, Spalding University and Western Kentucky University. Peggy taught for 44 years in Archdiocese of Louisville schools, including 31 years at St. Agnes before her retirement in 2016. She was also a great supporter and fan of the U of L Women's Basketball Team.



The Rite of Christian Burial will be at St. Agnes Church on Thursday, July 11, at 10:00 AM with visitation on Wednesday from 2:00-8:00 PM at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Rd. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to The Passionist Community, 1924 Newburg Rd. Louisville, KY 40205. The family wishes to thank the staff of Norton Women and Children's Hospital and the Norton Cancer Center for their exemplary care. Published in The Courier-Journal on July 9, 2019