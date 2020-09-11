Margaret Hankins



Shelbyville - Margaret H. Hankins, 84, of Shelbyville passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky.



She was a member of Shelbyville First Baptist Church where she had been very active in the Young at Heart. She was retired from Kentucky State Government with over 30 years of service. She was a former real estate agent with Joe Guy Hagan. She loved U of K basketball and football.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther A. Hankins.



She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Ballard (Leonard) of Shelbyville; her sons, Robert Allen Hankins (Connie) of Gravel Switch; Jamie Hankins (Jennifer) of Paris; her 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.



Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home with Dr. Maurice Hollingsworth and Rev. Daniel Northrup officiating. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. until time of service.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to Shelbyville First Baptist Church, 1516 Midland Trail, Shelbyville, KY 40065.









