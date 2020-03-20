Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Margaret Helen Gore

Margaret Helen Gore Obituary
Margaret Helen Gore

Louisville - 96, of Louisville, KY, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was employed at Jefferson County Public Schools, retiring after 30 years of faithful service. Mrs. Gore was an active member of Mt. Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her son, Dermont O. Thomas, daughter, Janis L. Young, and great-grandson, Josiah Muhammad. Mrs. Gore is survived by her husband, Roy L. Gore, children Tyrone A. Thomas (Cathy) of Columbus, OH, Theresa Y. Moore (Marlon) of Carlsbad, CA, Donald D. Thomas, (Elizabeth) of Atlanta, GA, Darlene G. Brooks (Jeffery) of Raleigh, NC, and Sandra L. Gore of Louisville, KY. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and a host of devoted nieces and nephews. Due to the current pandemic crisis affecting the country, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hosparus Health Louisville, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, KY 40205.

Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
