|
|
Margaret Helen Hedges
Louisville, KY - Margaret Helen Hedges, 86, passed away on December 25, 2019. She was loved by all and will be very missed.
She was preceded in death by her significant other, James Cooley.
Margaret is survived by her children, Jesse Hedges, David Wayne Hedges, Ethel (Pat) Lohden, Rita (Ricky) Hutto, Ruthie Crawford and Raymond (Trennia) Hedges; several grandchildren, great-children and great-great grandchildren and sister, Delores Burton.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Neurath and Shoppenhorst Funeral Home, 1832 W. Market Street, Louisville, KY from 12pm-8pm. A celebration of Margaret's life will be Monday, December 30, 2019 at 1pm at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, 4623 Preston Hwy, Louisville, KY 40213. www.nsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019