Margaret Hornung
Sellersburg, Indiana - Margaret Hornung, 94, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Maple Manor Christian Home in Sellersburg. She was a current member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Margaret spent most of her life as a parishioner of St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Paul Campus) where she was one of its earliest members. She taught school there, was on many committees and operated the candy booth at their picnic when it began at Rock Lake Park. Margaret was a Sacristan of the church along with her husband; Charlie, Sr. She retired from AAFES located in Jeffersonville. Margaret was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at the starting of the Silver Creek Little League. She was an avid worker and supporter of Our Lady of Providence High School, serving on various committees. Margaret and her husband never missed a ball game that their sons or grandsons played or coached, spanning decades. She was a huge University of Kentucky sports fan. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Hornung, Sr.
She is survived by her two sons, Charlie Hornung, Jr. (Deborah "Ralph" and Ben Hornung (Terri), 2 step granddaughters, Emily Fisher (Brian) and Jessica Goodman (Eric), 3 grandsons, Danny (Sarah), Mark and Michael Hornung, 5 Step great grandchildren, Max, Charoltte and Lora Fisher, Tess and Ruby Goodman and one great granddaughter, Lillian Margaret Hornung.
Private services will be held at the Garr Funeral Home in Sellersburg with interment to follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in New Albany. Expressions of sympathy can be made to St. John Paul II and to Our Lady of Providence High School. The Hornung family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all the folks of Westminster village, Maple Manor Christian Home and Hosparus of Southern Indiana for their care. Online condolences can be made at https://www.garrfuneralservices.com