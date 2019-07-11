Services Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home 3800 Bardstown Road Louisville , KY 40218 (502) 459-3800 Resources More Obituaries for Margaret Horrigan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret "Peg" Horrigan

Margaret "Peg" Horrigan



Louisville - Margaret "Peg" Horrigan passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 in the presence of her children and loved ones. She was 88. Peg was born in St. Joseph, Missouri. She was one of six children by the late Allen Vestal and Margaret Kinnen Atha. Peg was preceded in death by four of her siblings (Juanita, Bob, Mary Virginia, and Sr. Clairerita) and by her late husband Fred. She is survived by her brother Paul, four children Michael (Kay), Maureen (Tom), Anne (Shawn), and Stephen (Patricia), six grandchildren (Patrick, Erin, Annie, Kelly, Liam and Owen), beloved in-laws, and other family members and friends who are coming from California, Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Missouri to pay their respects.



Visitation for Peg will be held on Friday, July 12th at Ratterman Funeral Home (3800 Bardstown Road in Buechel) between 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm. Funeral mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church (1960 Bardstown Road in the Highlands) on Saturday, July 13th at 11:00 am. Peg's burial next to late husband Fred at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery will take place at a later time.



Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to either the Nazareth Home in Louisville (where Peg spent her last few days in peace) or to the Nazareth Living Center in St. Louis, Missouri (where Peg's sister Clairerita received loving care). To send flowers or expressions of condolence to the Horrigan or Atha families, please visit the Ratterman Funeral Home Sympathy Store.



Peg had an extraordinary life. Growing up in Missouri during the Great Depression, she began her adventures by attending college and traveling the world with children alongside husband Fred. She continued her journey by dedicating herself to 30 years of service to family and friends, noble causes, and the Louisville community. Raised among a large loving family living in Saint Joseph, Missouri, Peg's love of music and learning led her to pursue a degree in music from Avila College in Kansas City. She returned home to teach before accepting a scholarship to attend Indiana University (IU)'s graduate school of music. This may not seem unusual now, but it is hard to imagine for women growing up in rural America during the 1930's and 1940. Peg met and married Frederick "Fred" Horrigan, a doctoral student working on a degree in political science at IU. Within two years, Peg had 2 children and remarkably, these young parents agreed to move to Thailand so Fred could pursue his studies. Peg embraced this adventure by giving music lessons and teaching school at the U.S. Embassy; she even sang for the King and Queen of Siam. After returning to Bloomington, Fred started teaching while writing his research paper and Peg focused her attention on their now three children. Both would later recall the challenges of typing a doctoral dissertation with babies on each lap.



During the next 5 years, the family moved to Louisiana and then to Florida where Fred joined the faculty at the University of South Florida (USF) in Tampa, the birthplace of their fourth child. In 1965, Fred accepted a prestigious three-year assignment at the National Defense University in Washington DC. So the family was off on another exciting adventure. Returning to the USF faculty in 1968, Fred would teach there for the next 12 years. All the while, Peg nurtured the developing talents of her four children including baseball for the boys and ballet for the girls. She worked as an interior designer and seamstress to help pay for their lessons. Ultimately, Peg owned her own decorating business, gaining a reputation for creating beautiful homes as well as dance tutus and theatrical costumes. By her 50th birthday, Peg could proudly say her sons earned graduate degrees and her daughters became professional ballet dancers. In a bold move, Peg and Fred agreed that she would move from Florida to Louisville - the Horrigan family's home town - and return to graduate school in IU's Arts Management program. Soon after moving to Louisville, Peg became the first Volunteer Coordinator for the Louisville Orchestra. These experiences prepared her for employment as the first Special Events Marketing Manager at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center. Sadly, husband Fred succumbed to heart disease in 1985, not long after retiring from the USF faculty. At the age of 55, Peg was a widow living apart from most of her children and away from her ancestral roots in Missouri. But ever resilient and brave, she made this the beginning of another new chapter in her full and vibrant life.



From 1985 until not long ago, Peg lived a mentally, physically, socially, spiritually, and creatively active lifestyle. For 15 more years, she thrived in a demanding job at the Kentucky Exposition Center by mentoring staff, building long-lasting relationships with admiring corporate sponsors across the country and providing leadership in a budding industry. After retiring, she volunteered her services to the Louisville Women's Club, the Irish Arts Foundation, St. James Catholic Church and the Bellarmine Women's Council. She made wonderful friends while serving numerous roles including seamstress, fundraiser, treasurer, yearbook editor, and Bellarmine Show House Finance Director among others. Ever the lover of adventure, she relished her travels to Ireland, Scotland, Alaska, Canada and the Baltic region with friends and family. Her spirituality and compassion energized the many years of personal caregiving she provided to the late Msgr. Alfred Horrigan and the circle of friends who helped him to establish and develop Bellarmine College in the 1950's and 60's. Her creativity was given an outlet by singing in church services and by her regular enjoyment of the local performing arts groups including Actors Theatre, Louisville Orchestra, Louisville Ballet and Kentucky Opera, often in the company of her daughter Maureen and son-in-law Tom Sfura. For all of this, the University of Louisville's Institute for Sustainable Health & Optimal Aging recognized Peg with its Gold Standard Award for Optimal Aging in 2017. As her health began to decline in recent months, she continued to show us all her humor, courage and determination. Peg moved to the Nazareth Home in Louisville and was just settling in with her new friends and caregivers when a stroke took her from us last week. The family wishes to thank all those who helped care for her so lovingly over the past few months.



Peg will be missed and lovingly remembered by her family and friends. May she rest in peace. Published in The Courier-Journal on July 11, 2019