Margaret Hosbach Eckman Fornear
Louisville - Margaret "Peg" Fornear, 84, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. A native of Waverly, KY, she attended St. Vincent Academy High School and Fontbonne University in St. Louis, MO. She returned to Waverly to marry her high school sweetheart, Andrew "Mickey" Eckman. Together, they had four children before he passed in 1973.
While working at Breckinridge Job Corps Center, she met and married James "Jim" R. Fornear, who had five children. Jim and Peg began a wonderful life together that was full of travel, adventure and friendships. They moved to Louisville and developed a successful business, ResCare, based upon their values and dedication to serving the underprivileged with the greatest degree of respect and care.
Among her many attributes, Peg was generous in all endeavors, most notably through providing young people with full scholarships, supporting numerous educational institutions, and charitable giving. She had a passion for life and helping people at a time of need. Peg loved nature, flowers, horses and field trials at Outland Ranch, entertaining, crossword puzzles, and college basketball.
She is preceded in death by her parents Mildred "Sissy" and John "J.E." Hosbach; her late husbands Mickey Eckman and Jim Fornear; her brothers Bill Hosbach and Sam Hosbach; her brothers-in law John Pfeiffer, Maurice Willett, and Jack Fornear; her sister-in-law Jan Murphy; and her daughter-in-law Linda Eckman.
She is survived by her sisters Barbara Pfeiffer, Carolyn Berutti (Marty), and Marianna Basinski (Jerry); her sisters-in-law Kay Hosbach, Brenda Hosbach, and Helen Willett; her devoted children David Eckman (Mary), Andrew Eckman (Cheryl), John Eckman (Missy), and Michelle Jones (Steve); Jim's children Diana Fornear (Frank), James Daniel Fornear, Becky Fornear, David Fornear, and Stella Guess (Troy); and her seventeen grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
The family wishes to express its sincere appreciation to Dr. Robert Ellis and caregivers Donna Harris, Brittney King, Chasity Jones, and Martha Jean Charles for their love and compassion.
Visitation in celebration of Peg's life will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 3:30pm to 6:00pm EST at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Rd., Louisville, Kentucky 40207. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00am CST at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 201 E. Market St., Waverly, KY 42462, with a private family burial to follow.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy and memorial donations be made to St. Peter's Catholic Church, in Waverly, KY for community education programs.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 21, 2019