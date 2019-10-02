|
Margaret "Marg" Huber Corcoran
Louisville - Margaret (Marg) Huber Corcoran, 95, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on September 30, 2019 at the Episcopal Church Home in Louisville.
Marg was born on March 11, 1924 in Palmyra, Indiana. She was the daughter of the late Nace and Bertha Huber, and was preceded in death by six siblings, Lucille Huber, Bud Huber (Mary Lou and Mary), Helen McIntyre (Jack), Jenny Wynn, (Buster), Melvin Huber (June), and Betty Ezell (Don).
She was also preceded in death in 1980 by her husband, James Bernard Corcoran, whom she married in 1949, and a daughter, Mary Eleanor Gerbasich. She is survived by her children Katherine Corcoran, Mike Corcoran, Peggy Gregory, Patricia Decker (Bob), and son-in-law, Paul Gerbasich.
She was a loving grandmother to Alex (Julie) and Paul Corcoran, Dan and Jessica Corcoran, Mary Patt Thomas (Todd), Alana Nelson (Casey), Chris Chappell, Kenny and Stephanie Gregory and Rob Decker. She was also blessed with six great grandchildren: Lillian, Lachlynn and Layton Spalding, Evelyn Corcoran, and Dane and Dax Nelson.
Marg moved to Louisville in 1937 and was one of the original members of Holy Spirit Parish, where she was a member of the first graduation class of 1938. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1942 and University of Louisville in 1946, where she was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority. She played field hockey at both schools. Marg worked for Seagram's Distillery until her marriage to Jim. She served in numerous volunteer roles, including serving on the Holy Spirit Bereavement group until 2011, as well as volunteering with Little Sisters of the Poor, Bellarmine University Woman's Council, and Queen's Daughters Charitable Organization.
In addition to nurturing her large family and her commitment to her church and faith, she was a member of Big Spring Country Club where she enjoyed golf and bridge. She continued playing bridge in various clubs until her death.
Marg has anticipated with peace and joy her reunion in heaven with the many that have paved the way before her, especially her husband, daughter, and her brothers and sisters.
"Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles. And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us." (Hebrews 12:1).
The family would like to thank the staff of the Episcopal Church Home, as well as Dr. Jane Cornett and her staff for the compassionate care they provided.
Her Funeral Mass will be at 9:30 on October 12 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3345 Lexington Road, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:30 - 6:30 at Ratterman's Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road on October 11.
In lieu of flowers, her family would be honored by a donation to Twisted Pink (twistedpink.org) or Hope Scarves (hopescarves.org), both organizations were special to her daughter, Mary Eleanor, or to St. Jude Childrens Hospital.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019