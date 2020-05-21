Margaret Jane (Bohannon) BoggessLouisville - was born on December 29, 1930 in Lebanon, Kentucky to Joseph and Nora Bohannon. She went to heaven on May 20, 2020 with her daughters by her side. She was a loving, devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend. She was a caregiver for her husband for many years.She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband James Dudley Boggess; brothers, George Bohannon, Raymond Bohannon, Buster Bohannon; and sister, Beatrice Drury.She is survived by daughters, Sandra Lee Shirley, Cynthia Denise Viar (Paul), and Pamela Sue Smith (Roy); grandchildren, Michael Shirley, Andrea Statzer, Joshua Goodan, Cody Goodan, and Kellie Goodan; great-grandchildren; Cole Shirley, Ellie Shirley, Summer Reynolds, Austin Shirley, DJ Statzer, and Addalynn Fults, as well as several nieces and nephews.We would like to extend our gratitude to the staff at Wesley Manor for the care of our mom for the last seven years.Owen Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.