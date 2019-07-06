Margaret Jean Blair



Louisville - Margaret Jean Blair, 85, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at her home.



She was a daughter of the late Leo and Regina Lamkin of Raywick, KY. Margaret retired after 37 years of service with General Electric.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son Philip Blair, brother Howard Lamkin and sisters Mary Catherine Miles and Nancy Lamkin.



Margaret will always be remembered as a very loving and devoted wife and mother.



Survivors include her loving husband of 62 years, Louis Bertrand (L.B.) Blair; son Louis "Alan" Blair; daughter Sandra Jean Bowyer; two grandchildren, Emalee Bowyer and Wyatt Blair; step-daughter Krystan Gamez and her children, Jeremiah, Louis, Mariella, and Isaiah.



Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, July 7th at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Martha Catholic Church, 2825 Klondike Lane, followed by entombment at Resthaven Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be made to either the or Juvenile Diabetes Research. Online condolences may be left at www.ratterman.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on July 6, 2019