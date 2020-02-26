|
|
Margaret Jean Meisner Rightor
Louisville - 90, passed away February 25, attended Holy Trinity Grade School, 1948 Ursuline Academy graduate. Retired secretary with Graybar Electric Co for 28 years.
Dollhouse miniaturist, winning many blue ribbons, and best of show at Kentucky State Fair. With Holy Spirit as recipient of many dollhouses for their gala every year, loved playing the piano and organ.
She was preceded in death by her husband, W. Charles; parents, Frances and Fred Meisner; brothers, Lonnie and Bill Meisner; nephews, Mark Meisner and Eddie Joe Rightor.
Survivors include her sons, Rick (Linda), Curtis Charles; daughter, Karin Jean; brother, Allen (Lois Meisner); sister-in-laws, Dee Meisner and Beth Rightor; nieces and nephews, Doug, Jeff, Laurie, Kimmie, David, Mary Anne, Kent, Shirley, Connie, and Darlene.
Funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3345 Lexington Rd, Louisville, KY 40206. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville, Ky 40205.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hosparus Health.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020