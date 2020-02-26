Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
3345 Lexington Rd
Louisville, KY
View Map
Margaret Jean Meisner Rightor Obituary
Margaret Jean Meisner Rightor

Louisville - 90, passed away February 25, attended Holy Trinity Grade School, 1948 Ursuline Academy graduate. Retired secretary with Graybar Electric Co for 28 years.

Dollhouse miniaturist, winning many blue ribbons, and best of show at Kentucky State Fair. With Holy Spirit as recipient of many dollhouses for their gala every year, loved playing the piano and organ.

She was preceded in death by her husband, W. Charles; parents, Frances and Fred Meisner; brothers, Lonnie and Bill Meisner; nephews, Mark Meisner and Eddie Joe Rightor.

Survivors include her sons, Rick (Linda), Curtis Charles; daughter, Karin Jean; brother, Allen (Lois Meisner); sister-in-laws, Dee Meisner and Beth Rightor; nieces and nephews, Doug, Jeff, Laurie, Kimmie, David, Mary Anne, Kent, Shirley, Connie, and Darlene.

Funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3345 Lexington Rd, Louisville, KY 40206. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville, Ky 40205.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hosparus Health.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020
