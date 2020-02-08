Services
Gibson & Son Funeral Home Inc
275 Court Square
Hawesville, KY 42348
(270) 927-6741
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Unity Church of Louisville
757 S Brook St
View Map
Margaret "Marge" Johannemann


1942 - 2020
Margaret "Marge" Johannemann Obituary
Margaret "Marge" Johannemann

Louisville - Margaret "Marge" Johannemann, 77, of Louisville, passed away in Lewisport KY on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at her home under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Louisville on Sept. 21, 1942, to the late John Richard and Corine Inez Hardesty Abell. Margaret was a member at Unity of Louisville and was a Home Health nurse. She was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Abell.

Margaret is survived by her husband of 57 years, William E. Johannemann; sons Edd (Mary) Johannemann, John (Mary Bonnie) Johannemann and Bob (Mary) Johannemann; six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and two brothers, Nick Abell and Don Abell.

A memorial service will be held at Unity Church of Louisville, 757 S Brook St, on February 22nd at 1:00pm

Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Lewisport has been entrusted with care.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky at www.hospiceofwky.org/donate. Messages of condolence can be made at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020
