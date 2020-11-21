1/1
Margaret Jones Hostetter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Jones Hostetter

Springfield, IL - 74, passed away on November 16, 2020. She was born on February 4, 1946 to the late Harry Jones and Rev. Doris Moreland Jones.

Margaret received her Bachelor's degree from Indiana University and her Master's degree in Gerontology from Middle Tennessee State University.

Margaret retired, after 16 years, as a Long-Term Care Ombudsman for Catholic Charities in Louisville. Prior to serving as Long-Term Care Ombudsman, she worked as a Coordinator of Seniors Benefit Counseling at the Louisville Legal Aide Society. Before returning to Louisville, she served as the director of the Deer Lake Retirement Community in Nashville, TN for 10 years. Margaret was a fierce advocate for seniors and defender of their rights.

She was a loyal friend and proud grandmother; she will be truly missed.

Margaret is survived by her son, Erik Hostetter (Melissa); grandchildren, Nathaniel & Rachel; brother, Jim Jones (Judy); Aunt Margaret Turner, and her beloved feline, Bailey.

All services for Margaret will be private for the family, due to Covid-19 restrictions. Margaret will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Margaret made be made to Animal Care Society, 11207 Westport Rd., Louisville, KY. 40245, http://www.animalcaresociety.org






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved