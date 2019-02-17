Services
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-7884
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Margaret K. "Ann" Downs


1941 - 2019
Margaret K. "Ann" Downs Obituary
Margaret "Ann" K. Downs

Louisville - 77, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019.

She graduated from Bardstown High School and retired from American Telephone and Telegraph Company.

Survivors include her husband, Elmer Ben Downs, Jr.; son, Beric Ben Downs and a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be held 5-8pm Thursday, February 21, 2019 at A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd. Funeral Services will be held at 12 noon Friday, February 22, 2019 at the funeral home with burial to follow in Bardstown Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
