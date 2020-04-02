Services
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
For more information about
Margaret McCollom
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
Fairview Cemetery
Henderson, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret McCollom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Katterjohn McCollom


1918 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Katterjohn McCollom Obituary
Margaret Katterjohn McCollom

Henderson - Margaret, 101, beloved matriarch of the McCollom family passed away April 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister, and her youngest son, George E. McCollom II. She is survived locally by: Libby Sutton (Ronnie); Ann McCollom, New Albany; Doug Sutton, (Lynn); Karin Jackson (Mike); and great grandchildren, Bailey and Blake Sutton, and Nate Jackson. Due to the COVID-19, a small family grave side service was held at Fairview Cemetery in Henderson on Friday April 3, 2020. Arrangements were handled by Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -