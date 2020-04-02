|
Margaret Katterjohn McCollom
Henderson - Margaret, 101, beloved matriarch of the McCollom family passed away April 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister, and her youngest son, George E. McCollom II. She is survived locally by: Libby Sutton (Ronnie); Ann McCollom, New Albany; Doug Sutton, (Lynn); Karin Jackson (Mike); and great grandchildren, Bailey and Blake Sutton, and Nate Jackson. Due to the COVID-19, a small family grave side service was held at Fairview Cemetery in Henderson on Friday April 3, 2020. Arrangements were handled by Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020