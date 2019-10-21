Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Bernard Catholic Church
7500 Tangelo Dr
Louisville, KY
Burial
Following Services
Highland Memory Gardens
Mt. Washington, KY
Margaret Kelty Blandford

Margaret Kelty Blandford Obituary
Margaret Kelty Blandford

Louisville - Margaret Kelty Blandford, 93, of Louisville KY, passed away on October 20. 2019. Margaret was born in Springfield, KY, one of eight children. She was a homemaker and mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. An avid traveler, Pinochle player, bowler, quilter, reader, and jigsaw puzzler, Margaret was always ready to go - especially if shrimp and wine were being served (and free!). She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, William H. Blandford.

Margaret is survived by her children, Kenneth Blandford (Pat), Carol Ford, Steven Blandford, Sheila Blandford (Gary), David Blandford (Sandy), and Susan Diemer (Darryl); grandchildren, Holly Roberts, Joy Hardin, Emily Pohler, Matthew Blandford, Nikki Salladay, Zac Ford, Shaun Probst, Rebecca Ford, Kate Williams, James Diemer, and Michael Diemer; and seven great-grandchildren; sisters Phyllis Yates, Carrie Dearinger, and Anita Smith; and a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation will be on Thursday, October 24, from 4pm to 8pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Dr, Louisville, KY 40243 (in Middletown). Funeral Mass of Celebration will be 10 am Friday, October 25, at Saint Bernard Catholic Church, 7500 Tangelo Dr, Louisville, KY 40228, with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Mt. Washington, KY.

The family is requesting that any expressions of sympathy be made to Hosparus. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
