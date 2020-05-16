Margaret L. KeyLouisville - Born 3 September 1918 departed this life 15 May 2020 at Charter Retirement Home in Bowling Green, Ky. The last of 10 children, she was proceeded in death by her husband Samuel "Ike" Key and her oldest son Ronnie Key. She was the mother of two boys with four grand children and four great grand children. Margaret will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Park in Louisville, Ky on 20 May at 12:00 PM under the direction of Highlands Funeral Home. Due to the virus restrictions attendance is limited and the family request that in lieu of flowers donations be made to your church or favorite charity.