Margaret L. Key
1918 - 2020
Margaret L. Key

Louisville - Born 3 September 1918 departed this life 15 May 2020 at Charter Retirement Home in Bowling Green, Ky. The last of 10 children, she was proceeded in death by her husband Samuel "Ike" Key and her oldest son Ronnie Key. She was the mother of two boys with four grand children and four great grand children. Margaret will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Park in Louisville, Ky on 20 May at 12:00 PM under the direction of Highlands Funeral Home. Due to the virus restrictions attendance is limited and the family request that in lieu of flowers donations be made to your church or favorite charity.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Burial
12:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
May 16, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Tracy hagan
Significant Other
