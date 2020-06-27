Margaret L. Ries
Louisville - Mrs. Margaret L. Ries, 82, of Louisville, returned to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was born on February 8, 1938 in McDowell County, West Virginia to the late Haze and Sadie Church. Mrs. Ries was a compassionate loving person and devoted her life to her family. She was a caregiver and attended the Evangel World Prayer Center. She was preceded in death by her parents; 1 daughter and 1 sister. She leaves to cherish her memory, loving husband of over 44 years, John Ries; 4 children; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; 3 brothers and 1 sister. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Evangel World Prayer Center (6900 Billtown Rd., Louisville, KY) with burial in Highland Memory Gardens (279 Landis Lane, Mt. Washington, KY) to follow. Friends may pay their respects on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (N. Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) and Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.