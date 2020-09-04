Margaret L. StraubLouisville - Margaret L. Straub, 93 returned to her Heavenly Father on August 28, 2020. Margaret was born in Ardmore, TN on November 16, 1926 to the late Evelyn Fleming Bond and Claude Fleming. Her stepfather, James Bond came into her life and helped raise her. She went on to graduate from Louisville Girls High School.Among those who precede her in death include her husband Palmer Victor Straub and sisters Lucille Mobley, Virginia Newsome, Cindy Fuqua, Angie Snellen and Nadine Fleming.Margaret is survived by her children Karen Straub and Gary Straub and siblings Sylvia Parkhurst, Kenny Bond, Ronnie Bond and Larry Bond. She dearly loved her cat, Goldie who brought her so much joy and company. She loved to watch the birds, squirrels and ducks from her picture window.She was a lifelong member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and loved the many activities she participated in with her Sunday school class and teacher, Diane. Margaret was married at Third Avenue Baptist Church and was a member there. She memorized the books of the bible as a child and could still recite all of them. She occasionally visited Evangel with her daughter.As a teenager, Margaret and her three sisters stayed in the little house in the backyard.She was a member of OASIS at Walnut Street Baptist Church and enjoyed the monthly meetings. Margaret was also a longtime member of a Bunco group. She had enjoyed many fun times with her family at South Park Country Club. Especially watching the 4th of July fireworks. She got so much joy when company would come to visit from out of town that she would often open up her home for them to stay the night. Margaret and her husband spent time going to Bob and Catherine's camp on the river in Indiana. They still had the green basket from the picnic lunches.Margaret won the school spelling bee and was written up in the newspaper.She worked at the Quartermaster in Jeffersonville, IN during WWII. Margaret said there were German prisoners of war there. She then went on to work at Graybar Electric for many years.A service to honor the life of Margaret will be held Tuesday, September 8th at 12 noon in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home. Visitation will be Monday, September 7th from 1-6pm in the funeral home and will resume Tuesday at 10am until the start of the funeral.