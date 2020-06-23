Margaret Lanham Roberts (Maugee)
Anchorage - Margaret Lanham Roberts (Maugee) Died 6/22/20 peacefully at her home in Anchorage. She is survived by brother Peter B. Lanham, (Anne), daughter Ruth Roberts (Mary Jo), son Fletcher Roberts (Jody) and grandchildren Marshall and Ginny of Charlotte, and her little dog Hiyo.
She is preceded in death by her husband Barksdale Fletcher Roberts, Sr, and her parents.
Maugee was born in Louisville 1938 to Peter B. and Ruth Fiske Lanham. She graduated from the Kentucky Home School for Girls, and Mary Washington College.
Maugee worked tirelessly with the Louisville Junior League, with special education in Jefferson County, and gave many years of service to St. Luke's Church, through the altar guild, the fair and horse show. Maugee was an avid birder and fell in love with Florida wild life. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Friends of the Fakahatchee Strand (https://orchidswamp.org/).
Due to the continual concerns of Covid-19, the funeral and burial will be private.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.