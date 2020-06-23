Margaret Lanham (Maugee) Roberts
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Lanham Roberts (Maugee)

Anchorage - Margaret Lanham Roberts (Maugee) Died 6/22/20 peacefully at her home in Anchorage. She is survived by brother Peter B. Lanham, (Anne), daughter Ruth Roberts (Mary Jo), son Fletcher Roberts (Jody) and grandchildren Marshall and Ginny of Charlotte, and her little dog Hiyo.

She is preceded in death by her husband Barksdale Fletcher Roberts, Sr, and her parents.

Maugee was born in Louisville 1938 to Peter B. and Ruth Fiske Lanham. She graduated from the Kentucky Home School for Girls, and Mary Washington College.

Maugee worked tirelessly with the Louisville Junior League, with special education in Jefferson County, and gave many years of service to St. Luke's Church, through the altar guild, the fair and horse show. Maugee was an avid birder and fell in love with Florida wild life. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Friends of the Fakahatchee Strand (https://orchidswamp.org/).

Due to the continual concerns of Covid-19, the funeral and burial will be private.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved