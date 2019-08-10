|
|
Margaret Lee White
Louisville - 87, gained her wings on August 7, 2019.
She was a member of Burnett Avenue Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children; Theresa Hansbrough, William (Dorothy) and Thomas (Lauren) White and Anna White Hazel and a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 5-8 pm Sunday at her church, 6800 Hurstbourne Parkway, Funeral ; 11 am Monday at the church, entombment Resthaven Memorial Park. G. C. Williams in charge.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 10, 2019