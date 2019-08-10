Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burnett Avenue Baptist Church
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Burnett Avenue Baptist Church
6800 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy
Margaret Lee White

Margaret Lee White Obituary
Margaret Lee White

Louisville - 87, gained her wings on August 7, 2019.

She was a member of Burnett Avenue Baptist Church.

Survivors include her children; Theresa Hansbrough, William (Dorothy) and Thomas (Lauren) White and Anna White Hazel and a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 5-8 pm Sunday at her church, 6800 Hurstbourne Parkway, Funeral ; 11 am Monday at the church, entombment Resthaven Memorial Park. G. C. Williams in charge.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 10, 2019
